Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 4.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.98 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

