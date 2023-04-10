Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

NSC opened at $205.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $276.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.51.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

