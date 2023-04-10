Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $34.74 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,396 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 20.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned about 1.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $34,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $93.36 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

