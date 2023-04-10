Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Signaturefd LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $137,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
