TKG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $379.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $406.01.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
