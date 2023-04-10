Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $243.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.68.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

