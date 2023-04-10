Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $255,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIG opened at $154.45 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.