TKG Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,637,000 after acquiring an additional 465,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,143,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 468,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 227,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWR opened at $159.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

