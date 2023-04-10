First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.11 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

