7,080 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,080 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,719,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after purchasing an additional 468,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

