Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $354,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

