Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of C opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

