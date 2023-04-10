Welch Group LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.16.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

