Welch Group LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

