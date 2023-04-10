Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $281.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.26. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

