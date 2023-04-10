Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 3.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

