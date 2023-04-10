Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 4.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $281.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.26. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.