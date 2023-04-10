Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $19.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.73.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 161,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.