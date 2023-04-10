Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 495.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

