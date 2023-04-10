Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 341.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.23 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

