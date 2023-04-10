Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $3.95 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 341.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

