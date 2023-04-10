Mosaic Advisors LLC Makes New $15.31 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 13.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

