Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

