Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.