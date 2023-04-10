PFG Advisors Sells 1,011 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $185.36 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.