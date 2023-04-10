Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Susquehanna

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 0.8 %

Saia stock opened at $254.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,986,000 after acquiring an additional 184,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 7,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after acquiring an additional 181,772 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.