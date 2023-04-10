Ballentine Partners LLC Has $507,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,636,000. Amundi grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $63.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

