PFG Advisors Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 295.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $334.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

