Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 870.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

HYG stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

