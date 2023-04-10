Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 13,088 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,711,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,901,000 after acquiring an additional 948,914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275,300 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 490,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

