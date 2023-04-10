Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 18,040.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $68.01 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

