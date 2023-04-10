Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,046,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,781,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,593,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,886,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $151.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.73 and a 52 week high of $180.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

