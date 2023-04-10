Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $545,000 Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIH. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,459,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $278.33 on Monday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $195.77 and a twelve month high of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.78.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

