Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Company Profile

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

