Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 208,369 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 700.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 46,551 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $28.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $42.66.

Renaissance IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

