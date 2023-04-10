Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 4,505 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 171.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.15 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

