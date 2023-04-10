Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $840.57.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $828.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $772.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $745.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.