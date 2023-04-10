ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Position Increased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. ESAB makes up 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ESAB worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ESAB by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $737,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

