Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.