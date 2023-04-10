Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 507 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 167,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

