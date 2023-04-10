ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Cut by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.