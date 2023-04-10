Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $197.01 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.29.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

