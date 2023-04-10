Signaturefd LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $657.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.67. The company has a market capitalization of $259.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.