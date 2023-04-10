Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.