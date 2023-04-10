iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

