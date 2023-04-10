Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12,562.1% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $369.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

