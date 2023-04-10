Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 717 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,750,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE APD opened at $282.00 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

