Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.05 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

