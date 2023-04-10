First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 42,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.