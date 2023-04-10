Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

